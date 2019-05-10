Germantown 6-year-old surprised at school with military dad’s return

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Germantown dad who was deployed for nine months waited an extra day to see his kids, just so he could surprise his 6-year-old daughter at school, and he’s not the only survivor in the family.

Family members call Zoey a miracle child because her grandma said she had open heart surgery at just five days old. Now, she’s a kindergarten student at Germantown Elementary and still defying the odds.

“With her speech, and I think (she’s) like a year behind,” grandmother Stephanie Hankins said. “Like she’s a 6-year-old, but she maybe acts like she’s a 5-year-old because of that, but she’s come a long way.”

Zoey isn’t the only fighter in her family. Her father, specialist James Rhodes, has been deployed since last July.

“I’ve been in eastern Europe deterring Russian threats,” Rhodes said. “I decided to join the Army to benefit my family. I missed my family very much. Very much. I’m glad to be back home.”

Zoey’s grandmother is glad to have Rhodes back in the United States.

“My daughter works a full-time job with the two babies, and they need their dad,” she said. “But I know he went off to the service to protect us, so it was good. But I think now they need their father.”

Rhodes got home Thursday night but didn’t wake up the kids, deciding to wait it out until Friday.

“I just want to surprise her,” Rhodes said. “Let her know I’m home.”

As Zoey worked on lessons with her teacher, the man she hadn’t seen since before the school year walked in.

It takes her a moment, then that big smile shows. The dad she’s been face-timing with every day is now here..

“I’m so excited, you just don’t know!” Hankins said. “I left my job to come up here to see both of them. I haven’t seen him either because he just got home last night, so I’m so excited. I’m so excited.”

On this day, Zoey got to leave school early.

“We’re going to go get pancakes and going to Chuck E. Cheese!”

Next, they get to spend Mother’s Day weekend back together as a family.