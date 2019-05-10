× Delivery driver charged with murder after American Freight shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The delivery driver accused of killing a manager at a local mattress and furniture store on Highway 64 has been identified and charged.

Timothy Saunders was captured on Thursday, May 9, and charged with first-degree murder.

According to police, Saunders became involved in a verbal confrontation with Thomas Hartman concerning a loading issue. Saunders reportedly left and then returned a short time later, only to continue the fight with the manager.

Several moments later, Saunders pulled out a gun, pointed it at the man’s face and pulled the trigger. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene by first responders.

As for Saunders, police said he took off but was later captured at Highway 64 and I-40.