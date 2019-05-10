× Biden to visit Nashville as part of presidential campaign

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vice President Joe Biden has announced he will visit Nashville as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Nashville and Miami on May 20 as part of his “American Promise” tour. He entered the Democratic presidential race in late April.

No further details have been released about Biden’s visit to Tennessee. He previously visited Nashville while speaking at a Vanderbilt University Chancellor’s lecture series in April 2018.