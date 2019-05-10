Biden to visit Nashville as part of presidential campaign

Posted 6:30 am, May 10, 2019, by

Former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at the Biden Courage Awards Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York. Biden is out front in a poll by Quinnipiac University, with 29% of Democrats and Democratic-leaning voters saying they'll vote for him in the 2020 primary if he runs.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Former Vice President Joe Biden has announced he will visit Nashville as part of his 2020 presidential campaign.

Biden is scheduled to travel to Nashville and Miami on May 20 as part of his “American Promise” tour. He entered the Democratic presidential race in late April.

No further details have been released about Biden’s visit to Tennessee. He previously visited Nashville while speaking at a Vanderbilt University Chancellor’s lecture series in April 2018.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.