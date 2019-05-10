× Amazon driver’s truck hit by bullet in Poplar Avenue road rage shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Amazon delivery driver narrowly missed being shot in a road rage incident at a busy East Memphis intersection Friday.

The driver told police he was driving south on International Drive toward Poplar Avenue when a white pickup with a man and woman inside pulled in front and cut him off. The white truck then swerved back and forth across the road as he tried to pass.

When they reached the light at the Poplar intersection, the Amazon driver exchanged words with the truck driver, who pulled out a handgun and fired a shot.

The Amazon driver wasn’t hurt, but police said the bullet went through his truck’s door and lodged in his right shoe.

Police are investigating.