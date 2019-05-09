× Police: Delivery driver shoots, kills manager at Highway 64 furniture store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man was killed in a shooting behind a mattress and furniture store on Highway 64 in northeast Memphis.

Memphis Police responded to American Freight Furniture-Mattress at 7859 U.S. 64 around 12:30 Thursday.

According to police, the manager of the store got into an argument with a delivery driver over the time of the delivery. The driver went out to his vehicle, retrieved a gun and shot the manager, police said.

The driver, an outside contractor for the store, was taken into custody by police near U.S. 64 and I-40 without incident.

No charges have been filed.