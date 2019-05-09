× Raleigh Egypt High teacher in court on sexual battery charges involving student

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Raleigh Egypt High School teacher is accused of sexually assaulting his student in a case WREG has uncovered.

Christopher Walton stood in front of Judge Chris Craft in court Thursday morning. The teacher faces charges of sexual battery by an authority figure and solicitation of a minor.

Walton was indicted last December and court documents give little detail. They just state sometime “between August 1, 2017 and October 29, 2017” Walton “engaged in sexual contact” with a teen between 13 and 17 years old.

Walton, who is currently out on bond, didn’t want to comment on the case. Neither did his attorney.

So WREG pressed for answers elsewhere.

Shelby County Schools wouldn’t respond to our emails, but the state’s board of education did.

The state said SCS notified them in January about Walton and said he had been suspended.

We also obtained a letter Walton’s attorney sent to the state board claiming Walton “denies any unlawful or inappropriate conduct.”

Despite the evidence police have, it went on to state that people including the school counselor believe the victim “lies about everything” and “is seeking attention.”

Walton will be back in court June 18.

35.240213 -89.930659