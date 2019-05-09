Police search for woman they say was assaulted in Grahamwood area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman says she was attacked at her home by two people, and it was all caught on camera. Now police need your help finding the suspects.

The incident happened off North Graham and Tutwiler around 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Surveillance cameras showed a woman in a red shirt looking distraught as a man walks away and gets into an SUV. Police described her as a possible victim.

It's unclear what the suspects were doing at the home or if they knew those who live there.

The woman hasn't come forward to file a police report, but police say they want to make sure she wasn't seriously harmed.

"It's usually a very quiet, calm neighborhood," said a neighbor who didn't want to be identified.

Neighbors say they hope the victim is okay and that the suspects are caught. They say you never know what your home surveillance cameras will catch.

"Definitely having cameras helps. Just to know what's happening in your neighborhood and like in front of your house."

We reached out to Memphis Police for more information about the case but have not heard back.