Police: Man charged after over-exaggerating crime to get better response time

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was arrested after police say he over-exaggerated a crime.

William Mask was charged with false reporting after he called authorities on May 2 to report that he had been the victim of an armed carjacking at the Jolly Wash car wash on North Hollywood Street.

However, video from the scene showed that the suspect stole his car without the use of a weapon or threat of force.

Several days later, police met with Mask who again stated he was involved in a carjacking. It wasn’t until after police confronted him about the inconsistencies that he finally admitted that he lied in an effort to get a faster response from officers, authorities said.