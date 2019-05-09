× MLGW: Thousands without power after heavy rain Thursday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of Memphis Light, Gas and Water customers woke up in the dark Thursday morning.

At 6:15 a.m. the utility company said more than 4,000 people were without power. Those affected include people in southeast Memphis along Highway 385 all the way west to Highway 78. Outages were also reported in other areas including Raleigh and Frayser to the north and Whitehaven to the south.

