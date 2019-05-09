Men wanted after stealing $500 in snacks from gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have released surveillance video of two men they say barged into the BP gas station on Mount Moriah and began terrorizing the store Wednesday morning.

They reportedly walked into the store, aggressively pushing display racks in the process, and then proceeded to threaten the clerk who was behind the counter.

Video showed they then began grabbing snack boxes off a display rack before taking off.

They were last seen in a grey Nissan Altima with a sunroof.

Police said they got away with $500 in snacks.