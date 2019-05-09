Martin works out for hometown Grizzlies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS -- For a second straight day, the Memphis Grizzlies holding a closed, predraft workout out at FedExForum and among the six players getting a look see, former Tiger great Jeremiah Martin.

After leading the American Athletic Conference in scoring, second in steals and fourth in assists, Martin played well at Portsmouth, an annual showcase for many of the nation's top seniors. Now, Martin is hoping to find a team that will take a chance on him in the NBA, so why not the hometown Grizzlies.

"It went well. We competed. We did 3 on 3's, 1 on 1 and got some shots up so it was a great workout. It's a blessing, a dream come true. No matter what I do, no matter where I end up, I'm trying out for an NBA team. It's a dream come true especially for what I've been through. It's been great. I'm just looking forward to better things, " said Martin.

The Grizzlies are the second team to work out Martin following a work out with the San Antonio Spurs last week.