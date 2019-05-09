× Man accused in Boost Mobile attempted robbery convicted in federal court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man accused of attempting to rob a Boost Mobile store on Millbranch more than a year ago has been convicted of the crime in a federal court.

Lamar Clancy faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life behind bars at sentencing.

According to the Department of Justice, the 26-year-old and another man barged into the store armed with guns and wearing masks. Two employees inside the store drew their own weapons and gunfire was exchanged. Clancy and an unarmed employee were both hit during the encounter.

After fleeing the scene, authorities said Clancy was dropped off at Methodist South hospital where he was apprehended by police.

Sentencing is scheduled for August 22.