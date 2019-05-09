Live at 9: Intraoperative radiation treatment, Michael Colyar & ‘The Parchman Hour’

Intraoperative radiation treatment

The fight against cancer rages on every day all across our country and here in the Mid-South a new procedure is getting attention for its remarkable results.

It’s called intraoperative radiation treatment. Yavette Gray and Dr. Angela Wortham explained how it works.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Interview with comedian Michael Colyar

Actor, author and comedian Michael Colyar is known for bringing the laughs, but he's doing things a little different right now. The show is called "Michael Colyar's Momma" and it's not exactly a comedy routine.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

'The Parchman Hour'

A journey through the deep south with pioneers who fought discrimination and helped pave a way through the tumultuous Civil Rights Movement.

The Freedom Riders were civil rights activists who rode interstate buses into the segregated south in 1961 and beyond.

You can see their amazing story come to life at Hattiloo Theatre in "The Parchman Hour: Songs and Stories of the '61 Freedom Riders."