MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County authorities confirm that a female corrections officer was attacked by a male inmate at the Shelby County Penal Farm this week.

Lt. Anthony Buckner with the sheriff’s office said it happened Monday while the guard was on duty. She was reportedly punched several times in the face.

Investigators have charged the inmate with aggravated assault. The guard is recovering, Buckner said.