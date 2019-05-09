East Memphis woman shoots burglar after he kicks down her door

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted by Shelby County deputies ended up in the hospital after being shot by a homeowner Sunday.

Police say William Barnes was shot after he kicked in the front door of a home on South Holmes Street. Four days later the shooting still has one neighbor traumatized.

"For someone to try and break into somebody's house like that? That's crazy," neighbor Rita Ross said.

Ross says she was asleep when she woke to people talking outside of her neighbor's house. She says the conversation didn't last long.

"Five or 10 minutes later it was like, 'Pow, pow, pow, pow."

According to the affidavit, Barnes was shot several times while trying to force his way into the house. He told a woman who was in the home that he was looking for someone.

Sharon Moorehead saw Barnes on her home security camera walking along the side of her house with a phone in his hand. She says she called police twice and shot Barnes after he kicked in her front door.

Ross says she was too scared to see what happened to Barnes, but she saw plenty of police.

"I was afraid that I just looked out the window, peeked outside the window, and I didn't know what to think of it. Because it was scary."

Barnes fled and later turned up at Saint Francis Hospital. He was arrested and charged with aggravated burglary.

No one answered the door at Moorehead's house. But Ross, who says she frequently speaks to her neighbors, is still scared.

"I don't know what I'm going to do right now. I mean, it's so disturbing that this happened."