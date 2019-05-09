× Two juveniles charged with making bomb threats at Tate County schools

TATE COUNTY, Miss. — A 17-year-old and a 13-year-old have been charged for making bomb threats at Strayhorn Elementary and Strayhorn High School, the Tate County Sheriff’s Office said.

Authorities say two notes were found in restrooms at both the elementary school and the high school on Wednesday. They believe the 17-year-old left the note at the high school and the 13-year-old left one at the elementary school.

Another note was found at the high school on Thursday. Authorities say the 17-year-old left that one as well.

Both juveniles have been charged and are in police custody.

Authorities say there isn’t a bomb at the schools.

Parents received a voicemail Thursday that alerted them about the incident.

This is an ongoing investigation.