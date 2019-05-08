× Police investigating assault of teen girl on Beale Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police confirm they are investigating a report that a 13-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on Beale Street this weekend.

WREG is attempting to learn more about the incident, which happened during a violent weekend on the street as crowds surged during the Beale Street Music Festival.

Police Director Michael Rallings mentioned the incident Tuesday evening in a speech to City Council in which he urged council to establish a temporary admission fee to Beale to curb crowds on some weekends this month. The measure was approved.

Rallings said the 13-year-old was separated from her family and was missing for several hours. She was allegedly assaulted during that time.

Police said the attack didn’t happen on Beale Street; however, the teen did meet her attacker while on Beale.

According to Rallings, four people were shot Sunday in two shootings on or near Beale Street, and there was a stampede on the street after a false report of gunfire.

At that point, city officials said, security on the street threatened to walk off.

The 13-year-old and a 3-year-old were separated from their family during the stampede, and it took a while to reunite them, Rallings said.