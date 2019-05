× Multi-vehicle wreck on I-240 blocks traffic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wreck involving multiple vehicles at I-240 and Getwell has blocked traffic, the Tennessee Department of Transportation said.

The wreck happened at 7:41 p.m. Wednesday. First responders are on the scene.

A picture obtained by WREG shows what looks like a light pole that fell and went through a car.

Westbound traffic is affected with the left lanes blocked. The scene is expected to be cleared by 8:41 p.m.