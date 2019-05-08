Live at 9: Jim Strickland, Andres Pirahe & Blues Music Week

Mayor Jim Strickland

Some major decisions out of the Memphis City Council Tuesday, from the implementation of an admission fee for Beale Street to the approval of a women’s shelter in Downtown Memphis.

Mayor Jim Strickland joined us to weigh in on those decisions and the latest on city business.

Asthma and blight

Study after study shows where you live and what surrounds you impacts your health. Across Memphis and Shelby County, many residents live in or near blighted areas, and one of the most chronic diseases is asthma.

Neighborhood Preservation, Inc. is one of the organizations here working to make a difference in those numbers.

Author Chat: "Homeless to Billionaire"

A book helped changed this now billionaire's life and he hopes his own work will do the same for you. Author Andres Pirahe's joined us live via satellite to discuss his new book, "Homeless to Billionaire."

Watercooler Wednesday

Are older parents sacrificing too much when it comes to adult children? Are Americans taking treat yourself to extremes? Kevin Cerrito, Corie Ventura and Todd Demers discussed that in this Watercooler Wednesday.

Blues Foundation's Blues Music Week

The Blues Foundation`s Blues Music Week delivers an array of events for legends in the industry and fans of the genre. And there's no better place for it all to happen than right here in Memphis, Tennessee.