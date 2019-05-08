Five arrested, one at large following Southaven shooting

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Police in Southaven announced they are searching for a man in connection to a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

According to police, officers received a call from the Baptist Hospital emergency room on the evening of April 24 after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. The victim was transferred to the Regional Medical Center in Memphis where he was treated and later released.

Investigators said that shooting happened in the 8000 block of Elmbrook Drive in Southaven.

They have since arrested five different individuals in this case: Toney Hughes, Wendel McCray, Kendarrious Reed, Daniel Stitts and Thomas Chandler. Hughes and McCray were charged with attempted murder while the others were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.

A sixth suspect named Keith Kent is still at large, police said.

If you see him, call Southaven police at (662)393-8652 or the Desoto County Crime Stoppers at (662) 429-TIPS.