× Drummonds man charged in Covington Pike carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Drummonds man was arrested after a woman claimed he assaulted and then carjacked her while at a local gas station.

It happened at the Shell gas station in the 3500 block of Covington Pike on Monday.

The woman told police she was sitting in a 2012 Ford Escape waiting for it to fill with gas when a man entered the vehicle and punched her several times in the face. He then shoved her out of the car and took off.

Several hours later, police located the stolen vehicle in the 800 block of Juliet Avenue in Frayser. Officers made contact with the homeowner who stated that the suspect – 42-year-old William Strohm – was inside the house in the bathroom.

Authorities said when they detained Strohm he tried to throw the car keys away, but they were recovered.

Officers also discovered methamphetamine on the suspect at that time.

He was arrested and charged with carjacking and felony drug possession.