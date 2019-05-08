Does It Work: The Zipstrip Herb Stripper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — "We have a few herbs, more tomatoes, some cucumbers. And we just started a bunch of stuff for our home garden."

When Richard Simmons is not on daddy duty, he operates Old World Farms, a small local organic farm. And on Saturdays, you can find him and his wife at the Downtown Farmers Market.

"We offer seasonal vegetables. Everything is heirloom. Everything is all natural. We don't use any pesticides or herbicides on anything."

And as you can guess, Richard loves cooking with fresh herbs.

"They add so many different complex flavors to a dish that you can't get any other way."

He normally strips his herbs by hand but wondered if the Zipstrip Herb Stripper could speed up the process even faster. It's made of plastic, has four different sized holes and is top-rack dishwasher safe.

We kicked off our test with rosemary.

"That is one that is really difficult to get off the stem."

Super simple instructions. Insert stem into desired hole root first and pull.

"We're going with the bottom hole since this has a thick stem at the bottom. Run it through. Hold this and pull."

"Strips it right off. We have a little bit left on the end. So we can choose a different hole. You see it kind of pulled where it got a little soft."

Richard had to pick off the last bit by hand but didn't mind. Next up, lemon thyme. He used the top hole since the stem was smaller.

"Again, it stripped most of the stem down but once it gets a little clogged, it seems to break the stem off."

Next up was sage.

"That works really well for sage leaves."

Bottom line. It works but you'll still need to hand pick the last tidbit. That is why we voted the Zipstrip Herb Stripper as a buyer's choice.