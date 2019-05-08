× Carlos Martinez pitches scoreless inning while on assignment with Redbirds

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was 3 days before the Cardinals opened the season in Milwaukee, when the Cards placed one of their top arms, Carlos Martinez, on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder cuff strain. Now on assignment, Martinez got his first action out of the pen with the Redbirds Wednesday.

Martinez pitched a scoreless 8th inning, working around an error and a bases loaded jam. Throwing 12 of his 23 pitches for strikes, he had one strikeout, two walks, but gave up no hits.

“I was a little bit away with my two-seamer but I feel comfortable. This is my second start, my second game, I think I’m going to be good soon,” said Carlos Martinez.

“Live arm, he looks healthy. When he is throwing the ball over the plate, he can carve up a lineup. A few pitches got away from him there but overall good outing,” said Redbirds manager, Ben Johnson.

Martinez says he feels about 90-95% healthy, yet trying to stay patient in his quest to rejoin the Cardinals.

“I know they need me, so I am preparing my mind and being focused for my next stop,” said Martinez.

As for now the plan is for Martinez to make a couple more appearances here in Triple-A Memphis before heading back to St. Louis.