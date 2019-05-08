Carlos Martinez pitches scoreless inning while on assignment with Redbirds

Posted 5:35 pm, May 8, 2019, by

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was 3 days before the Cardinals opened the season in Milwaukee, when the Cards placed one of their top arms, Carlos Martinez, on the 10-day disabled list with a right shoulder cuff strain. Now on assignment, Martinez got his first action out of the pen with the Redbirds Wednesday.

Martinez pitched a scoreless 8th inning, working around an error and a bases loaded jam. Throwing 12 of his 23 pitches for strikes, he had one strikeout, two walks, but gave up no hits.

“I was a little bit away with my two-seamer but I feel comfortable. This is my second start, my second game, I think I’m going to be good soon,” said Carlos Martinez.

“Live arm, he looks healthy. When he is throwing the ball over the plate, he can carve up a lineup. A few pitches got away from him there but overall good outing,” said Redbirds manager, Ben Johnson.

Martinez says he feels about 90-95% healthy, yet trying to stay patient in his quest to rejoin the Cardinals.

“I know they need me, so I am preparing my mind and being focused for my next stop,” said Martinez.

As for now the plan is for Martinez to make a couple more appearances here in Triple-A Memphis before heading back to St. Louis.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.