× Bolivar City Council member indicted, accused of over-charging county

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A member of the Bolivar City Council has been indicted by a Hardeman County grand jury for allegedly over-billing the county for services and equipment, the Tennessee Comptroller’s office said Wednesday.

Jonathan Joy, the owner of Joy Heating & Air, was hired to install five air conditioning units at county facilities in late 2017 and early 2018.

Investigators said Joy installed smaller units than what the county ordered, then billed the county for the higher-priced products. Hardeman County overpaid by more than $1,600, the state said.

Joy was indicted on one count of theft over $1,000 and one count of official misconduct.

Joy was scheduled to be at a utility board meeting Wednesday. No one at Bolivar City Hall knew anything about his indictment.

WREG is attempting to reach Joy for comment.