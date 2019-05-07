× Two arrested after Downtown Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two men were arrested on felony charges after they reportedly opened fire in the middle of pedestrians in Downtown Memphis.

According to police, Lontrell Carlton and William Carlton were traveling in the area of Fourth Street and Union Avenue early Sunday morning when William Carlton fired a gun back behind the vehicle while leaning out of the passenger side window.

This all happened as Lontrell Carlton was driving erratically and at a high rate of speed through an area that had been blocked off for pedestrians.

Officers saw the incident and tried to pull the suspects over, but they said Lontrell Carlton drove through a police barricade and fled. Authorities continued to pursue the vehicle until it blew a tire and crashed at Fourth Street and Walker Avenue.

Both were charged with reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm. Lontrell Carlton was also charged with evading arrest.