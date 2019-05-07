× Man carjacked near main library by suspects armed with AR-15

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — At least one person is facing charges after a victim was robbed at gunpoint with an assault-style weapon.

Police say a 19-year-old man was held up around 9:30 Sunday night at an apartment complex next to the Benjamin Hooks Library.

He told detectives two men pointed an AR-15 at him while demanding his wallet, phone and car keys. The suspect got away in the victim’s 2012 Volkswagen Passat.

Less than 24 hours later, Memphis Police saw the stolen car while patrolling in the area. The driver and a passenger were hanging out of the windows as they sped down the road and drove erratically.

Police say three men bailed out of the vehicle and ran as they began to follow them. They chased them through the backs of houses and across the Greenline.

Two suspects were arrested, including 18-year-old Christopher Brittenum.

No one answered at his listed address on Tuesday, but records say he told officers he wasn’t there for the initial robbery. He was just getting a ride when officers saw the stolen car.

“We just have to grow as a people. Hopefully that will help a lot of the things that are happening, especially a lot of the negative issues,” resident Stephen McDowell said. “We take a lot of youth into the juvenile court system. We mentor them, do Bible studies with them.”