Tennessee WIC benefits move to electronic card system

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s Women, Infants and Children program has moved from issuing its benefits on paper to a debit card-style system.

The state Department of Health says the program known as WIC will now allow beneficiaries to use the cards instead of paper vouchers to buy approved foods.

The card can be used at any of the 790 WIC-authorized stores statewide.

WIC offers supplemental food assistance to low-income pregnant, postpartum and breastfeeding women, infants, and children until age 5. More than 125,000 people in Tennessee at receive WIC benefits each month.

