× Suspect arrested in Frayser Taco Bell shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A fugitive accused of shooting into a Taco Bell in Frayser in January was captured Monday, U.S. Marshals said.

Ardarius Walton, 21, is charged with attempted first-degree murder.

He was captured by marshals and Memphis police around 8 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Briarcrest Lane.

Authorities said on January 19, he fired three rounds in to the Taco Bell at 2183 Frayser Boulevard while attempting to shoot two people.