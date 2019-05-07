× Suspect arrested for West Memphis homicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a man in connection to a murder in West Memphis, Arkansas, in March.

Marcello Banks, 27, was arrested early Tuesday morning for the March 10 murder of 24-year-old Basha Thomas.

Banks was arrested in Memphis by the U.S. Marshals East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force. He will be extradited to Crittenden County for trial.

At the time of the murder, police said Thomas was shot and killed in his car in West Memphis around 6 a.m. Thomas’ family said he was shot at nearly a dozen times in the Imperial Homes apartment complex.