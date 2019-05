× Police searching for one-year-old taken by father

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police have issued an alert for a one-year-old child taken by his father.

Police said Antonio Price Sr. pushed his son’s mother to the ground and then took the child, Antonio Price Jr., from a home in the 1300 block of South Bellevue.

This is a case of custodial interference.

If you know where little Antonio is, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.