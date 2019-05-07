× Multiple students injured, two in custody in Colorado school shooting

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — Authorities say two suspects are in custody following a shooting at a suburban Denver school that injured multiple students.

A Douglas County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman told reporters Tuesday that there could be a third suspect in the school, which is still being searched.

Lines of firetrucks, ambulances and law enforcement vehicles are at the scene, and medical helicopters have landed.

The shooting occurred at STEM School Highlands Ranch, a public charter school with more than 1,850 students in kindergarten through 12th grades.

It’s near a sheriff’s department substation, and authorities responded quickly and in force to the shooting.

Students are being taken from the school to be reunited with their parents at a nearby recreation center.

The school is located about seven miles from Columbine High School, which is located in Littleton, Colorado. On April 20, 1999, two students killed 12 of their classmates and one teacher in a mass shooting at Columbine High.