× Memphis-based ‘Bluff City Law’ picked up by NBC

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-based legal drama “Bluff City Law” has been picked up as a series by NBC, according to Linn Sitler with the Memphis Film Commission.

The show stars Jimmy Smits and Caitlyn McGee as lawyers at the center of a high-profile law firm taking on injustice in Memphis. A pilot episode was filmed in the city in February.

Sitler reposted an article from Deadline.com stating that NBC had picked the series, but she said that $10 million was need from the state in order to make it happen.

She urged Facebook followers to call state lawmakers and Gov. Bill Lee to encourage the state to provide incentives.