MEMPHIS — St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez has arrived in the Bluff City.

Martinez will reportedly be with the Redbirds for at least the next week as he continues to rehab from a strained rotator cuff that cost him most of Spring Training and all of the month of April.

After pitching a perfect inning in Peoria on Sunday, Martinez is expected to make his first Memphis appearance tomorrow, pitching out of the Redbirds bullpen.