MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man accused of gunning down his wife in front of her children has been arrested, Memphis Police said.

Michael McKinnie, 38, is charged with first-degree murder and two counts of reckless endangerment. He’s accused of shooting his wife, 32-year-old Latarica Stripling, to death on Muddy River Lane in April.

