Mail truck recovered after being stolen by woman on bike

The scene at Florida and McKellar in South Memphis where a mail truck was stolen.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials have recovered a mail truck in Southaven that was stolen from a mail carrier on route in South Memphis.

Around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the scene at Florida Street and McKellar Avenue where mail truck was stolen from a United States Postal Service mail carrier.

Police said while the mail carrier was out of the truck delivering mail, a woman with a small afro rode up on a bicycle, got in the truck and drove off southbound on Florida Street.

Just before 3 p.m., police said the woman and the truck were found near the intersection of Goodman Road and Tchulahoma Road in Southaven. The woman was detained by police.

