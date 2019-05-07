Live at 9: Mother’s Day on a budget, Brush Off & Sweet Cheeks Diapers

Mother’s Day on a budget

A recent survey by RetailMeNot found that Americans are planning to spend just over $100 on Mother`s Day gifts this year, but not everyone has that kind of money to splurge. The good news is you can still make mom feel special with these tips from lifestyle expert JJ Keras.

The Brush Off competition

This international competition encourages emerging artists while bringing attention to Alzheimer's. And for the first time ever, a U.S. city will host the Brush Off competition.

Marina Cutler with Avenue Art was here to share the exciting news that Memphis was selected and explain how you can get involved.

Sweet Cheeks Diapers

Every day the lack of clean diapers disproportionately affects single family households and low-income families all across the country. Here in Memphis, with poverty rates on the rise, it's a struggle for many right in our own backyard. Sweet Cheeks Diaper Ministry is one of only two diaper banks in the state of Tennessee.

Cori Smith and Sidney Dennis explained how everyone can get involved.