Firefighter injured while battling East Memphis house fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One firefighter was injured after being called to the scene of a house fire in East Memphis.

According to reports, the first responder sustained burns to his neck and hands, but he is expected to be okay.

Two people were inside the Massey Lane home when it caught on fire just before 4 a.m. Tuesday. They were able to escape and call for help.

The Memphis Fire Department said they are now aiding in the search for the family’s missing pets.

The cause of the fire was not released.