Fire breaks out in former Gibson Guitar factory

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire crews responded to a fire at the former Gibson Guitar factory downtown Tuesday afternoon.

They first responded to the fire at 1 p.m., and firefighters were able to get the fire under control in 16 minutes. Lt. Wayne Cooke with MFD said the area where the fire started used to be the painting room in the factory.

One person suffered minor smoke inhalation and was taken to the hospital. No firefighters were injured. There is no property damage estimate.

The building was being renovated at the time of the fire and several contractors were inside.

FedEx Logistics announced in February that the division of FedEx will be relocating to the space across from FedExForum.