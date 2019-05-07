Council OKs temporary Beale Street admission fee to curb crowds

Posted 5:42 pm, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 05:43PM, May 7, 2019

Police Director Michael Rallings addresses Memphis City Council on Tuesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Beale Street admission fee is back, at least temporarily.

Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings asked Memphis City Council to institute a $5 admission fee to the street to help increase security and reduce crowd size after a particularly violent weekend on Beale.

The dates are Fridays and Saturdays in May, and Memorial Day weekend.

Police say these days during May bring extra people to Beale, so more security is needed. They hope this fee can stop stampedes like the ones that happened twice this weekend. One person was also injured in a shooting Sunday night.

There was major opposition from Councilwoman Janita Swearengen, who said Beale Street Bucks were added on the days when “black folks go to Beale,” and fees stop tourists from going to Beale. She said it would be safer “if the police would stop sleeping and eating” while crowds are there.

The measure Tuesday passed 7-4, with Joe Brown, Cheyenne Johnson, Martavius Jones and Swearengen opposing.

