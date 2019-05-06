× Tennessee state parks recognized for ‘Go Green’ achievements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee’s 56 state parks have been recognized for their efforts to practice environmental sustainability.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation says Burgess Falls State Park in White County achieved platinum status, while nine parks reached gold level status, 24 parks reached silver level and 22 bronze.

The nine gold level parks are Bicentennial Capitol Mall, Cumberland Trail, Cummins Falls, Dunbar Cave, Johnsonville, Montgomery Bell, Radnor Lake, Roan Mountain and Standing Stone.

The agency said in a news release that eligible sustainability practices are divided into nine categories including education and outreach, energy efficiency, green offices, habitat and species protection, guest services, maintenance procedures, recycling and waste, transportation and water conservation.

The recognition is part of the state’s Go Green With Us program that began in 2015.