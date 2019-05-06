State trooper killed in the line of duty in Madison County

Posted 5:25 pm, May 6, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:09AM, May 7, 2019

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. —A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper died in the line of duty following a crash at Mile Marker 74 in Madison County Monday evening.

In a released statement, The Department of Safety and Homeland Security said Trooper Mathew Gatti "was killed in a car crash while responding to a call."

Gatti was responding to a car fire when he lost control and went into a sideways slide, causing him to hit a tractor trailer. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Gatti's father, Chris Gatti, spoke about his 24-year-old son during a press conference.

"I want him to be remembered as somebody who loved people. I want him to be remembered as somebody who loved his God. The last picture of my son was last night at church. That's what I want him to be remembered as."

Chris says he's leaning on his faith and support from others for strength.

"I find it from the lord. Without God I have nothing. I've been told all I have to offer is prayers. That's all we need."

Captain Jimmie Johnson says he chose Gatti for the job less than a year ago.

"This is the first time I've had to go through this, and hopefully the last. I don't even know. I'm kind of lost for words right now."

The crash is under investigation.

Photo Gallery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.