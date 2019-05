× Police investigating Orange Mound domestic shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A suspected shooter is on the run following an early morning domestic incident in the Orange Mound area.

According to police, a woman was found in the middle of Douglass after 4:30 a.m. Monday. She was rushed to Baptist East Hospital for treatment, but she is expected to be okay.

The woman told police she knows the suspect. He or she has not been located by police.