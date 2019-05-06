× Police investigating 7-year-old’s claim that teacher choked him for laughing at joke

FORREST CITY, Ark. — A Forrest City first grader is claiming his teacher choked him and hit him with a ruler Wednesday afternoon at Central Elementary.

The student told WREG his teacher was angry with him for laughing at another student’s joke during class.

According to a police report, the teacher allegedly pulled him out of his seat by his neck and dragged him across the room. He claims she also slammed him against the wall.

The boy’s mother said she learned about the allegations when she picked up her son from school and immediately reported it to police.

WREG isn’t naming the teacher since no criminal charges have been filed.

The Forrest City School District confirmed Monday that she remains on the job and provided this statement:

“We are aware of the situation and the allegations and became aware of them on the day they were initially made. The District took immediate action and undertook an internal investigation and immediately contacted law enforcement and the Department of Human Services directly. Since that time the district has based its actions on the recommendations and preliminary findings of the investigations of law enforcement and DHS. The district (as confirmed by our own investigation) will continue to take the appropriate action as the investigations are completed. As the matters involve both employee and student privacy the district cannot comment further.”