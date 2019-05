× One person injured in overnight shooting in downtown area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —One person was rushed to the hospital overnight after a shooting in the downtown area.

According to police, the received a call of a shooting in the area of Fourth and Beale Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. They eventually found a victim in the alley between the bar district and the FedEx Forum.

That individual was taken to the hospital for treatment.