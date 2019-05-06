Mississippi manhunt for killer of officer outside Biloxi police station

Posted 8:30 am, May 6, 2019, by , Updated at 09:44AM, May 6, 2019

In this May 2019 security camera image released by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations, a suspect in the death of a Biloxi police officer is seen. Authorities say the man walked up to the Biloxi officer in the station's parking lot Sunday night, May 5 shot him multiple times and then ran off. (Mississippi Bureau of Investigations via AP)

BILOXI, Miss. — Police in Mississippi are looking for a gunman who approached a uniformed officer outside a Biloxi police station and shot him dead.

Authorities say the man walked up to the Biloxi officer in the station’s parking lot Sunday night, shot him multiple times and then ran off.

Firefighters rushed the officer to a hospital emergency room down the street, where he was pronounced dead.

Chief Leonard Papania of the Gulfport Police Department is leading the investigation, along with the Harrison County sheriff and prosecutors’ offices.

Authorities released images showing the suspect wearing navy blue shorts, a black T-shirt, a red beanie cap and dark high top sneakers with red caps.

The slain officer has not been publicly identified.

A law enforcement helicopter has been flying over Biloxi as officers search the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.