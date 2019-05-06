Manhunt Monday: Who killed Darius Gates?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Marilyn Lofties is a mother who's frustrated, heartbroken and fed up with crime. Her son, Darius Gates, was only 19 years old when someone gunned him down in The Peppertree Apartments four months ago.

"I'm very angry. I'm very angry. That was my child. Who gave them the right to take him from me?"

Memphis homicide detectives say Gates was visiting a friend in the apartment complex when someone shot him multiple times.

"My youngest son called man said, 'Ma. They just killed my brother. I was like, 'No. No. This can't be.' I said, 'Are you sure?' He said, 'He's gone," Lofties said.

She rushed to the scene, praying her son was still alive. But when she arrived, her worst nightmare became reality.

"My son laid on the ground all night long, and I never got to see him. When I saw my son it was at his funeral."

Lofties says she warned her son over and over again about hanging out at the apartment complex. She believes his murder may have been a set up since he still had belonging on him, including his wallet.

Investigators say Gates collapsed and died right in front of his friend's apartment. Witnesses told police the shooter jumped into a dark colored SUV and sped off.

Officers believe at least two people are involved in his murder.

If you know who killed Darius Gates, you are urged to call crime stoppers at (901)-528-CASH. Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for tips leading to an arrest.

The Gates family is also offering an additional $3,500.