Live at 9: Safe at Home, City Council, asthma treatments & Chef Steven Leake

The Safe at Home program

The state of Tennessee ranks in the top 10 in the nation for domestic violence homicides, and thousands of domestic violence incident are reported everyday in the state. Those are just some of the many reasons why the Tennessee Secretary of State’s Office is working to help protect victims and survivors through the Safe at Home program, which keeps your home address confidential and provides a substitute one for public records.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett joins us to explain their efforts.

City Council Interview

A new budget to go over and the first reading of the controversial Memphis 3.0 plan that aims to grow the core city and neighborhood centers among other things. Patrice Robinson and Worth Morgan talked about that on Live at 9.

Asthma Treatments

Ten people a day die from asthma and millions more suffer from the chronic illness. How much do you know about the symptoms and treatments?

Dr. Jay Lieberman with the Allergy and Asthma Network has more on what you need to know to stay safe.

Cooking with Chef Steven Leake

Short on time but still want to put a good meal on the table? How about a recipe that takes less than forty five minutes, prep time included?

Chef Steven Leake from Southwest Tennessee Community College's culinary program was here with just that.