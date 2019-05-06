× CBS News announces shakeups on morning, evening news shows

NEW YORK — CBS News announced some anchor changes to its morning and evening news shows on Monday.

Norah O’Donnell has been moved to the “CBS Evening News”, replacing current anchor Jeff Glor, who has held the position for just 18 months. She will also serve as the managing editor for the program while contributing to CBS’ “60 Minutes” and future political election coverage.

“It’s incredibly humbling to accept this position. I’m going to give this everything I’ve got,” O’Donnell said while sharing the announcement on Monday’s morning show.

The network also announced that the program will move from its current studio in New York to Washington later this fall.

“Moving the CBS EVENING NEWS to Washington adds to the importance and stature of the broadcast and will give CBS News unique access to top lawmakers, whose decisions have a profound impact on all Americans,” the network said in a released statement.

But that isn’t the only major change that was announced on Monday.

“CBS This Morning” will now be hosted by Gayle King, Saturday morning anchor Anthony Mason and correspondent Tony Dokoupil.

Like O’Donnell, current host John Dickerson will report for “60 Minutes” and contribute to election coverage.

Dickerson wrote in a blog post on Monday, “it is not befitting the role to jump up and down, but my family gathered around the television on Sunday nights to watch 60 Minutes. So I’m pin-balling like a kid and as an adult who has devoted his life to telling stories I couldn’t be more thrilled.”

The network said they don’t know what the future holds for Glor, who struggled to move the program out of its perennially third positions in the ratings, behind ABC and NBC.

“We are grateful to Jeff Glor for his award-winning work and his commitment to both his colleagues and to our viewers. As we transition the EVENING NEWS to Washington, we are discussing opportunities for Jeff to remain with CBS News and continue providing the same substantive, trusted reporting that he has been offering for the past 12 years,” said CBS News President and Senior Executive Producer Susan Zirinsky .

News of the changes were first reported about a month ago.

“She’s restructuring pretty much of all of the news division’s talent across the board,” a CBS staffer said at the time. “It’s really pretty epic.”

The overarching goal: To pull CBS News out of a dispiriting period in its history and reinvigorate the network’s flagship newscasts. Her supporters, who say she inherited a broken news division at the start of this year, and that she’s working overtime to repair it.

“I think her intention is pretty clear: She’s trying to put people back in the places that suit them best,” one of the staffers said.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity to speak freely about their employer.