901 FC goal gets global exposure

Memphis 901 FC dropped points once again this weekend in the 2-2 draw against the Birmingham Legion, at AutoZone Park.

The result was not ideal but Memphis managed to score two world-class goals. One of which was reposted by one of the largest footballing communities on Instagram, 433.

Cameron Lindley opened the scoring five minutes before the first half in style. The 901 FC won a corner and the ball was recycled back to Lindley who took a touch past a defender and let fly from 30 yards.

Lindley’s strike was arguably the best goal Memphis has scored this season. However, Memphis’ following goal was a touch more clinical.

Birmingham, against the run of play, pulled a goal back in the 84th minute. The fans inside AutoZone Park were stunned when the 901 FC responded less than two minutes later.

Substitute Elliot Collier played a weighted ball to the right sideline with Adem Najem giving chase. Najem narrowly kept Collier’s pass in bounds by sliding and scooping the ball on the endline. He simultaneously regained his footing and slotted a pass to Duane Muckkette who finished into the bottom right corner.

The stadium erupted in celebration as Muckette and Najem celebrated with their teammates who knew the high level of skill it took to score such a goal.

The Instagram account based out of Amsterdam, Holland, 433, posted the goal for their 20.3 million to enjoy. The video currently has close to four million views and 794,283 thousand likes.

The global exposure is a breakthrough for the Memphis 901 FC organization and is a positive sign for the future.

The 901 FC are back in action this Friday at the Hartford Athletics. They return home against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC on Saturday, May 18.

Coverage by Caleb Hilliard.