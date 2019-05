× One injured in overnight crash in Uptown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital after a two-car crash in Uptown.

Police say the crash happened around 12:30 a.m. Sunday at A.W. Willis Avenue and North Third Street.

Two vehicles crashed and flipped onto their sides. One person was transported to the Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.